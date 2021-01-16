Catamarca registered 86 new cases of coronavirus in the last 24 hours, no deaths, according to the official part released this Friday night.

In a context of increasing virus circulation, the contagion curve showed a decline compared to the 112 positives of the previous day.

Of those infected that were detected this Friday, 57 are from the department Capital, eight of Peace, seven of Belen, six of Old Valley, six of Santa Maria, one of Fray Mamerto Esquiú and one of Paclín.

The new positives were diagnosed as follows: 50 by PCR tests, 28 by antigen tests, and eight by epidemiological link.

Even with the escalation of infections, Catamarca continues as the third province in the country that accumulates fewer cases, after Misiones and Formosa: carries a total of 4,279.

The total number of deaths since the start of the pandemic, in March, remained at 21.

Official report of coronavirus cases in Catamarca corresponding to this Friday.

In the last 24 hours, 328 coronavirus tests were performed and there were 83 recovered patients: 52 live in San Fernando del Valle de Catamarca, 18 in Santa María, nine in Valle Viejo and four in Fray Mamerto Esquiú. A total of 2,849 people have already overcome Covid-19.

Meanwhile, active cases (people with the disease) increased to 1,409 (Thursday was 1,406).

At Malbrán Hospital from the provincial capital, the reference center for treating the infected, there are eight Covid-19 patients admitted to intensive care, five of them with mechanical ventilation.

Throughout the Catamarca health system the ICU bed occupancy reaches 33%, While the use of respirators is 22% of the total equipment installed.

LP