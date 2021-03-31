The rate of diagnosed COVID-19 infections is rising in most Spanish regions led by the more contagious variant first detected in Britain, Health Minister Carolina Darias said on Wednesday.

“We are at a crucial moment. There is an increase, a slow one but still an increase of the incidence, and a prevalence of the Britain variant, “she told a news conference.

The minister added the government was expecting the delivery of more than one million doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine on Thursday

More to follow