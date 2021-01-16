Tucumán registered two deaths by coronavirus and 184 new cases in the last 24 hours, confirmed the local Ministry of Health in its reports this Friday.

The fatal victims are two men, 44 and 79 years old, who had comorbidities and pictures of Covid-19 pneumonia. Both were admitted with respirators in public hospitals.

The number of deaths from the virus since the start of the pandemic is 1,450.

The contagion curve, meanwhile, showed an ascent after the 146 positives on Thursday.

The Department of Capital was the one with the most infected, with 69, and carries 33,058 during the entire period of health emergency.

The other positives were diagnosed in the following districts: Good herb, twenty-one; Tafi Old, 19; Little River, fifteen; Lules, 13; Tafí del Valle and Cruz Alta, 10; Alberdi, six; Burruyacú, five; Chicligasta and Monteros, four; Loyal, three; Graneros and La Cocha, two; and Simoca, one.

With a total of 70,559 cases, Tucumán is the fifth province in the country that accumulates the most infections, after Buenos Aires, Capital Federal, Santa Fe and Córdoba.

Official report of patients hospitalized with Covid-19 in Tucumán, updated to this Friday.

There are 292 hospitalized patients with the virus in public hospitals and private health centers, of which 43 require mechanical ventilation.

In the province they have already recovered from the coronavirus 66,129 people (represents 93% of the tucumanos who contracted it), while active cases rose to 2,980 (There were 2,861 on Thursday).

Tucuman adhered to the decree of the national government what do you suggest restrict nighttime circulation in the provinces.

The Emergency Operational Committee (COE) issued a resolution in which it established (based on the disposition of the Casa Rosada) prohibit traffic from 1 a.m. to 6 a.m., from last Sunday.

