Santiago del Estero recorded two deaths by coronavirus and 206 new cases in the last 24 hours, confirmed the local Ministry of Health in its report this Saturday night.

The fatal victims are two men, 62 and 77 years old, who were hospitalized with Covid-19 at the Independence Hospital in the provincial capital.

The number of deaths from Covid-19 since the beginning of the pandemic now amounts to 214.

In a context of high virus circulation, the infected curve showed a significant rise compared to the 138 positives of the previous day.

The 206 cases this Saturday were diagnosed on 842 processed samples.

Of the new infections, the departments Capital-Band concentrated 108.

Official report of coronavirus cases in Santiago del Estero, corresponding to this Saturday.

The interior of the province had 98, distributed as follows: Quimilí, with 38; Añatuya, 15; El Mojón and Los Juríes, seven; Termas de Río Hondo, four; Beltrán, Fernández, Forres, Frías and Loreto, three; Colonia Dora, Nueva Franci and Pozo Hondo, two; and Brea Pozo, Buey Muerto, Sol de Julio, Suncho Corral, Sumampa and Thomas Young, one in each district.

With a total of 18,800 positives, Santiago del Estero is the sixteenth province in the country that accumulates the highest number of infections.

They have already recovered from the coronavirus 16,480 people (including the 17 who overcame the disease in the last 24 hours), while active cases increased to 2,065 (There were 1,878 on Friday).

LP