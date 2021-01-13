Skip registered a death by coronavirus and 61 new cases in the last 24 hours, confirmed the Epidemiology Directorate of the local Ministry of Health in its report this Tuesday.

The total fatality since the start of the pandemic in March now stands at 1,028.

The contagion curve, meanwhile, had a strong rise: This Tuesday the 21 positives that had been detected the previous day almost tripled.

The department of Salta Capital, the most affected by Covid-19, added 27 infected and it has 10,705 during the entire period of health emergency.

The other infections this Saturday were detected in the following districts: Anta and Metán, with eight each; Oran, four; Cafayate, Cerrillos, General San Martín, Rosario de la Frontera, Rosario de Lerma and San Carlos, two; and Chicoana and the Andes, one.

Official report of coronavirus cases in Salta corresponding to this Tuesday.

With a total of 22,529 cases, Jump is the thirteenth province of the country that accumulates the most infected, after Buenos Aires, Federal Capital, Santa Fe, Córdoba, Mendoza, Tucumán, Río Negro, Neuquén, Entre Ríos, Chubut, Santa Cruz and Chaco.

There is 72 patients with Covid-19 hospitalized in intensive care (three more than on Monday), of which 11 require mechanical respiratory assistance.

In the province they have already recovered from the coronavirus 19,909 people, what represents 88% of the Salta people who contracted it.

LP