Catamarca registered a death by coronavirus and 81 new infections in the last 24 hours, according to the official part released this Monday night.

The fatal victim is a 91 year old man, a native of the provincial capital, who had entered the Hospital “Carlos Malbrán” in the same city with a diagnosis of respiratory failure.

His death occurred due to Acute Respiratory Distress syndrome secondary to COVID-19 pneumonia, after 26 days of hospitalization, indicated the COE report for the Prevention of Coronavirus and Dengue.

The total number of deaths since the start of the pandemic, in March, now stands at 22.

In a context of increased circulation of the virus, meanwhile, the case curve showed an ascent compared to the 62 positives of the previous day.

Of those infected that were detected this Monday, 43 are from the department Capital, 15 of Santa Maria, eight of Peace, six of Old Valley, five of Belen, two of Fray Mamerto Esquiú, one of Paclín and the remaining of Capayan.

The positives were diagnosed as follows: 50 by PCR tests, 25 by antigen tests, and six by epidemiological link.

Official report of coronavirus cases in Catamarca corresponding to this Monday.

Even with the escalation of infections, Catamarca continues as the third province in the country that accumulates fewer cases, after Misiones and Formosa: carries a total of 4,566.

In the last 24 hours, 337 coronavirus tests were performed and there were 69 recovered patients: 57 live in San Fernando del Valle de Catamarca, five in Belén, four in Valle Viejo and three in Fray Mamerto Esquiú. A total of 3,058 people have already overcome Covid-19.

Meanwhile, active cases (people with the disease) increased to 1,486 (There were 1,475 on Sunday).

At Malbrán Hospital from the provincial capital, the reference center for treating the infected, there are nine Covid-19 patients admitted to intensive care, eight of them with mechanical ventilation.

Throughout the Catamarca health system the ICU bed occupancy reaches 33%, While the use of respirators is 22% of the total equipment installed.

