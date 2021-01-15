Catamarca registered 112 new cases of coronavirus in the last 24 hours, no deaths, according to the official part released this Thursday night.

In a context of increasing virus circulation, the contagion curve showed an ascent compared to the 81 positives from the previous day.

Of those infected that were detected this Wednesday, 72 are from the department Capital, 10 of Old Valley, eight of Peace, seven of Ambato, five of Capayan, four of Belen, three of Fray Mamerto Esquiú, two of Santa Maria and one of Paclín.

The new positives were diagnosed as follows: 77 by PCR tests, 28 by antigen tests, and seven by epidemiological link.

Even with the escalation of infections, Catamarca continues as the third province in the country that accumulates fewer cases, after Misiones and Formosa: carries a total of 4,081.

The total number of deaths since the start of the pandemic, in March, remained at 21.

In the last 24 hours, 397 coronavirus tests were performed and there were 69 recovered patients: 58 live in San Fernando del Valle de Catamarca, seven in Valle Viejo, two in Belén and two in El Alto. A total of 2,766 people have already overcome the Covid-19.

Official report of coronavirus cases in Catamarca corresponding to this Thursday.

Meanwhile, active cases (people with the disease) increased to 1,406 (There were 1,363 on Wednesday).

At Malbrán Hospital from the provincial capital, the reference center for treating the infected, there are nine Covid-19 patients admitted to intensive care, five of them with mechanical ventilation.

Throughout the Catamarca health system the ICU bed occupancy reaches 33%, While the use of respirators is 22% of the total equipment installed.

More restrictions

According to the definitions of the officials themselves, Catamarca goes through the worst moment of the pandemic.

After analyzing the situation with the committee of specialists on Monday, Governor Raúl Jalil ordered that the province continue in the Yellow Stage of Coexistence, but decreed the tightening of restrictions on activities and night movement for a period of 15 days, starting at 0 o’clock this Tuesday.

The new regulation establishes that on Sundays, Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday you can circulate throughout the territory between 7 and 24. Meanwhile, on Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays the permit is extended until 1.30 the next day.

In addition, the prohibition of transit between municipalities, throughout the province, from 23 to 7.

As well The hours for “bars and the like” were modified. They can operate from Sunday to Wednesday until 11:30 p.m., and on Thursday, Friday and Saturday night the closing will be at 1 the following day.

This means that they had to reduce the time they stay open between 30 minutes and an hour, depending on the day.

Bars must close earlier.

What was not changed was the limit of customers: they have enabled 70% of their capacity outdoors and 30% in closed spaces.

In this context, the department of Belén generally implemented greater limitations going back to the Red Coexistence Stage, from strict isolation.

In addition, the Government tripled the value of fines of the Exceptional Sanctioning Regime, which are applied to those who violate the norms of prevention due to the pandemic: now They range from $ 6,000 to $ 300,000.

By do not wear a chinstrap or any other means of personal protection required, the sanction is $ 6,000 to $ 15,000.

Before the voluntary payment of a fine there is a 50% discount, and those who prove that they do not have the economic means to pay it, can compensate it with community work.

The province has already collected more than $ 7 million for these fines.

LP