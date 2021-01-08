Skip registered 65 new cases of coronavirus in the last 24 hours, no deaths, confirmed the Epidemiology Directorate of the local Ministry of Health in its report this Thursday.

The contagion curve prolonged his ascent, since on Wednesday 38 infected had been recorded; on Tuesday, 34; and on Monday, just seven.

The department of Salta Capital, the most affected by Covid-19, added 27 positives and it has 10,617 during the entire period of health emergency.

The other infections this Thursday were detected in Cafayate, with eight; Metán, seven; Oran, six; General San Martín, five; San Carlos, four; Cerrillos, three; Anta, Guachipas, La Caldera, La Candelaria and Rosario de Lerma, one in each place.

With a total of 22,308 cases, Jump is the thirteenth province of the country that accumulates the most infected, after Buenos Aires, Federal Capital, Santa Fe, Córdoba, Mendoza, Tucumán, Río Negro, Neuquén, Entre Ríos, Chubut, Santa Cruz and Chaco.

Official report of coronavirus cases in Salta corresponding to this Thursday.

The total number of fatalities since the start of the pandemic, in March, remains at 1,026.

There is 78 patients with Covid-19 hospitalized in intensive care (two less than on Wednesday), of which 12 require mechanical respiratory assistance.

In the province they have already recovered from the coronavirus 19,773 people, what represents 89% of the Salta people who contracted it.

