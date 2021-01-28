Santiago del Estero recorded 115 new cases of coronavirus in the last 24 hours, without deaths, confirmed the local Ministry of Health in its report this Wednesday night.

The contagion curve prolonged his ascent after the 75 positives on Tuesday, the 51 on Monday, and the 50 on Sunday.

The infected of the day were diagnosed on 673 tests processed.

Of the 115 infections detected, the departments Capital-Band concentrated 69.

The interior of the province had 46 positives, distributed as follows: Añatuya, with 11; Fernandez, five; New Hope, four; Clodomira, Frías, Monte Quemado and Termas de Río Hondo, three; Colonia Gamarra, Los Juríes and Suncho Corral, two; and Arraga, Campo Gallo, El Mojón, Forres, Lavalle, Malbrán, San Pedro de Guasayán and Villa Atamisqui, one at each location.

Official report of coronavirus cases in Santiago del Estero corresponding to this Wednesday.

With a total of 20,675 infected, Santiago del Estero is the fifteenth province of the country that accumulates the highest number of cases.

The number of deaths from coronavirus since the beginning of the pandemic, in March, stayed this Wednesday in 230.

They have already recovered from the coronavirus 17,480 people (Including 58 patients who overcame the disease in the last 24 hours), while active cases rose to 2,924 (There were 2,867 on Tuesday).

Restrictions follow

Last Sunday, the Santiago del Estero Emergency Committee held its weekly meeting to assess the epidemiological situation in the province.

According to the official report, from January 17 to 24 inclusive the number of cases was 814, which gives an average of 101.75 positives per day.

Regarding the occupation of beds, in intensive care it reaches 48% and in sectors for mild and moderate patients, 25%.

“A amoesetación (downward) of the curve of positive cases in Capital and Band, but a slight increase in some localities of the interiorr “, was one of the conclusions.

Given this, the authorities resolved “to keep the measures adopted to date unchanged. regarding the schedules and enabled activities “.

Police and health control at an entrance to Santiago del Estero.

Thus, Santiago del Estero continues to require a negative PCR swab to enter its territory. Only the inhabitants of the other NOA provinces are exempt from this measure.

In addition, the restrictions to circulate during the dawn.

“It is recalled that it is necessary to appeal to citizen responsibility and the utmost prudence, avoiding activities that favor viral transmission by prolonged close contact; and to comply with the prevention measures and current protocols, avoiding contacts with people who are not of the cohabiting family group“urges the statement signed by the Chief of Cabinet of Santiago del Estero, Elías Suárez, and the Minister of Health, Natividad Nassif.

