Santiago del Estero recorded 156 new cases of coronavirus in the last 24 hours, without deaths, confirmed the local Ministry of Health in its report this Saturday night.

The contagion curve showed a strong rise compared to Friday, when 102 positives had been recorded.

Those infected in the last 24 hours in Santiago del Estero were diagnosed on 845 Covid-19 tests processed.

Of the 156 new cases, the departments Capital-Band concentrated 91.

The interior of the province had 65 positives, distributed as follows: Añatuya, with 16; Rio Hondo hot springs, 12; Cold, nine; Herrera, Lavalle, Nueva Esperanza and Suncho Corral, three; Campo Gallo, Fernández, Loreto, Monte Quemado and Rapelli, two; and Flag, Colonia El Simbolar, El Mojón, Garza, Villa Rivadavia and Vilmer, one at each location.

Official report of coronavirus cases in Santiago del Estero corresponding to this Saturday.

“There is a significant community circulation of the virusTherefore, it is essential to comply with preventive protocols, especially people in risk groups, either with advanced age or pre-existing diseases. Taking care of ourselves and others, is our priority responsibility facing this growing and dangerous circulation of the virus, “said Governor Gerardo Zamora last Sunday, after confirming that he had been infected with Covid-19.

Santiago del Estero is close to 20,000 positives. With a total of 19,620, is the sixteenth province of the country that accumulates the highest number of cases.

The number of deaths from Covid-19 since the beginning of the pandemic, in March, remained at 218.

They have already recovered from the coronavirus 16,788 people (including the 40 who overcame the disease in the last 24 hours), while active cases increased to 2,573 (There were 2,457 on Friday).

