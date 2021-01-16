Skip registered 71 new cases of coronavirus in the last 24 hours, without deaths, confirmed the Epidemiology Directorate of the local Ministry of Health in its report this Friday.

The contagion curve prolonged his ascent, after the 54 positives on Thursday and the 52 on Wednesday.

One of the major sources of transmission of the virus are clandestine parties and evening social events.

That is why the Government decided to adopt the recommendations of the Nation and as of this Saturday it will restrict circulation again at dawn, between 2 and 6. Only essential workers who have the corresponding certificate are excepted.

The department of Salta Capital, the most affected by Covid-19, added 26 infected this Friday and it carries 10,784 during the entire period of health emergency.

The other infections were detected in the following districts: Anta and General San Martín, with 10 each; Rosario de la Frontera, eight; Methan, five; Cafayate and Oran, four; Rosario de Lerma, three; and General Güemes, one.

Official report of coronavirus cases in Salta corresponding to this Friday.

With a total of 22,706 cases, Jump is the thirteenth province of the country that accumulates the most infected, after Buenos Aires, Federal Capital, Santa Fe, Córdoba, Mendoza, Tucumán, Río Negro, Neuquén, Entre Ríos, Chubut, Santa Cruz and Chaco.

The total number of fatalities since the start of the pandemic, in March, remains at 1,029.

There is 63 patients with Covid-19 hospitalized in intensive care, of which 14 require respiratory mechanical assistance.

In the province they have already recovered from the coronavirus 20,002 people, what represents 88% of the Salta people who contracted it.

LP