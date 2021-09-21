Digital Millennium

Mexico City / 20.09.2021 23:14:56

The country continues to fight the coronavirus pandemic in its third wave, so today it registered 3 thousand 367 new cases, adding a total of 3 millions 573 thousand 044 infections.

Mexico remains the fourth country with the most deaths from covid-19 behind the United States, Brazil and India, and the fifteenth in number of confirmed infections.

Deaths from coronavirus in Mexico

This Monday, Mexico reported 262 new deaths from covid-19, adding a total of 271 thousand 765 deaths. Mexico City registers a total of 49 thousand 879 deaths, followed by the State of Mexico with 31 thousand 366, Jalisco with 15,513 and Puebla with 14,153.

In addition, the three new states with the most deaths are Veracruz with 12,856, Nuevo León with 12,089 and Guanajuato with 11,782.

In infections by state, Mexico City remains in the first place with 931 thousand 634 infections, followed by the State of Mexico with 353 thousand 951 and Nuevo León was added with 192 thousand 197, in addition to Guanajuato with 166 thousand 197.

The authorities also indicated that the vaccination program, which includes all those over 18 years of age, accumulates 95.63 million doses of the vaccine applied.

The Mexican government has insisted that the transmission of covid-19 has been reduced throughout the territory after three months of the start of the third wave of infections. DSince the beginning of the pandemic, 2 million 934 thousand 610 people have been recovered.

The average occupancy of general beds in Mexican hospitals is 39 percent and 32 percent for intensive care beds.

GIVES