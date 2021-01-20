Wednesday figures from the Balearic health ministry for active cases of coronavirus at municipality level support daily data which indicate a general slowing of infection in Mallorca. With the number of people being attended to by primary care decreasing on a consistent daily basis, the growth in cases at municipality level is low.

Compared with figures for Monday, January 18, there are increased numbers in just eleven of the 53 municipalities; there were increases in ten on Monday. There are no changes in fifteen and decreases in 27.

As noted on Monday, the situation in Ibiza is different. Since Monday, the number of cases in the Ibiza municipality has risen by 45 to 1029. In Santa Eulària the rise is 23 to 513 and in Sant Antoni also by 23 to 423.

Palma 3,473 (-65)

Calvia 439 (-17)

Manacor 359 (+6)

Inca 299 (+7)

Marratxi 289 (-6)

Llucmajor 248 (-13)

Pollensa 200 (-2)

Alcudia 179 (-11)

Sa Pobla 175 (-5)

Soller 114 (-1)

Felanitx 86 (+3)

Santanyi 83 (-2)

Binissalem 68 (no change)

Santa Maria 64 (+4)

Santa Margalida 62 (-4)

Fields 60 (-5)

Capdepera 60 (-1)

They are Servera 60 (+1)

Arta 54 (-5)

Wall 54 (-3)

Andratx 44 (no change)

Lloseta 43 (+3)

Alaro 41 (-2)

Bunyola 41 (-3)

Montuiri 32 (-3)

Sant Llorenç 32 (-2)

Sencelles 32 (-3)

Sineu 32 (-1)

Esporles 27 (no change)

Jungle 27 (-1)

Petra 24 (-1)

Sant Joan 20 (no change)

Consell 19 (no change)

Llubi 19 (+1)

Porreres 19 (+2)

Vilafranca 19 (-1)

Algaida 16 (+1)

Campanet 13 (+2)

Maria de la Salut 13 (no change)

Saint Eugenia 13 (-3)

Costitx 12 (no change)

Ses Salines 11 (no change)

Valldemossa 9 (-1)

Mancor de la Vall 7 (-2)

Puigpunyent 7 (+1)

Ariany 6 (no change)

Buger 6 (no change)

Deya 5 (-1)

Escorca 2 (no change)

Lloret de Vistalegre 2 (no change)

Banyalbufar 1 (no change)

Estellencs 1 (no change)

Fornalutx 1 (no change)