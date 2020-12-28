Highlights: Corona virus cases decreasing all over the country but growing in Kerala

Kerala, the only state in the country where corona rate increased

Corona investigation of 100 samples found positive 5% sample

Corona virus cases increased by 10% in last 15 days

Kochi

Kerala is the only state in the country where Kovid-19 positive cases are continuously increasing. If you look at the figures of 13 to 26 December this month, 10% Corona cases have increased. On the other hand, between November 30 and December 13, there was a 9.4 percent jump in cases.

If we look at the rate of positive cases, more than five percent of the test positives are coming out of every 100 samples. This rate has been seen continuously for the past 14 days. This state has come into the Red Zone.

See improvement in Goa

Goa is the only state other than Kerala where the rate is more than 5%, 6%. But if we look at the figures of the last fortnight, the number of positive cases has come down. The All India positive rate was 3% between 30 November and 30 December, which has now come down to 2.2 percent between 13 December and 26 December.

States corona figures

This is the condition of other states

Maharashtra, West Bengal, Chhattisgarh, Himachal Pradesh and Rajasthan have positive rates below 5%. A big improvement has been seen in these states since last fortnight. Delhi has 1.4%, Gujarat (1.8%) and Tamil Nadu (1.5%).

Himachal’s situation was critical but now improved

Between one and a half months ago (8-21 November) there were nine states whose corona positive rate was between 7% and 15%. Himachal Pradesh was at the forefront of 15 percent. It was followed by Delhi – 13 percent, Rajasthan – 11 percent, Haryana – 10 percent, Kerala – 10 percent, Goa – 9 percent, West Bengal – 8 percent, Maharashtra – 8 percent and Chhattisgarh 7 percent. Now, except Kerala and Goa, the rate of infected cases has decreased in all other states.

UP, AP, Assam and Bihar are the best

Uttar Pradesh, Andhra Pradesh, Assam and Bihar are at the bottom. The positive rate here is below 1 percent. Delhi continues to perform well after an unexpectedly increased number of confirmed cases during October – November.