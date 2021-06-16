The World Health Organization reported that global coronavirus infections fell 12% in the last week, with more than 2.6 million new cases reported, the lowest weekly incidence recorded since February.

Meanwhile, deaths remained high throughout the world, with more than 42,000 fatalities, although this represented a decrease of 2% compared to the previous one.

According to the weekly epidemiological report of the WHO, all regions registered decreases in the number of cases, except Africa, which reported an increase of 44% in the last seven days, as well as a 20% increase in the number of deaths .

Without vaccines or supplies, in Africa cases continue to increase. Photo: Doctors Without Borders

This is the third consecutive week in which the African region has recorded a marked increase in infections, especially in countries located in the north, south and east of the continent.

By regions, those that reported large decreases in the last week were Southeast Asia (27% less than the previous one), Europe (13% less) and East Asia (with a decrease of 10%).

At the same time, America and the Middle East reported similar figures to those of the previous week, with decreases of 4% and 5% in the number of infections, respectively.

The Director General of WHO, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, warned that although the pandemic is beginning to show signs of decline in many countries and mortality decreased for the sixth consecutive week, many nations still have problems with access to vaccines, the expansion of new variants and collapsed health systems.

The countries with the highest number of new cases last week were India (630,650 new infections, a decrease of 31%), followed by Brazil (454,710) and Colombia (176,661) with figures similar to those of the previous week, and the United States , with 105,019 infections, which represents an increase of 6%.

According to WHO data, more than 2.3 billion doses have already been administered worldwide.

