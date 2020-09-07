Faced with the resurgence of cases of coronavirus in large cities, Morocco is serving the screw a little more for Casablanca, the economic capital of the country.

From now on, no one can enter or leave the city. Travel to or from Casablanca is subject to a special authorization issued by the local Moroccan authorities. While this Monday, September 7 is back to school day in the kingdom, all establishments in Casablanca, from primary to university, will remain closed. A curfew will be applied between 10 p.m. and 5 a.m. Only employees in vital sectors such as health, energy or transport will be able to free themselves from it.

Drastic measures to try to curb the expansion of the epidemic. Sunday, September 6, a record of contaminations was recorded in Morocco with 2,234 new cases, including 42% for the only agglomeration of Casablanca which has 3.3 million inhabitants. “We risk being overwhelmed by the virus. Therefore, drastic measures are required, otherwise the situation may get out of control in the days to come”, indicated the Minister of Health, Khalid Ait Taleb, quoted by the official agency MAP.

The authorities blame this outbreak on the indiscipline of a population that barely respects barrier gestures. Yet steps have already been taken. Access to the beaches had already been prohibited. Shopping centers were to close as early as 4 p.m. Finally, hammams and beauty salons were not allowed to open. From now on, local markets will be closed at 3 p.m., cafes and shops at 8 p.m. and restaurants at 9 p.m.

“We have done what is necessary to stem the spread of the virus in Casablanca with closure measures, health and security cords, limitation of activity and at the level of communication to encourage people to comply with barrier measures, but in vain, and we still see a significant upsurge “, said the Minister of Health, Aït Thaleb.

These new measures will be imposed for two weeks. At the same time, the epidemiological situation of the city will be the subject of a precise and continuous assessment. “in order to make the appropriate decision regarding him”, according to official terms.

Other cities of the country already undergo these containment measures, like Khenifra in the Middle Atlas or its neighbor M’Rirt.