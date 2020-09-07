Confronted with the resurgence of circumstances of coronavirus in massive cities, Morocco is serving the screw slightly extra for Casablanca, the financial capital of the nation.

Any longer, nobody can enter or go away town. Journey to or from Casablanca is topic to a particular authorization issued by the native Moroccan authorities. Whereas this Monday, September 7 is back to school day within the kingdom, all institutions in Casablanca, from major to school, will stay closed. A curfew shall be utilized between 10 p.m. and 5 a.m. Solely staff in very important sectors similar to well being, vitality or transport will have the ability to free themselves from it.

Drastic measures to attempt to curb the growth of the epidemic. Sunday, September 6, a report of contaminations was recorded in Morocco with 2,234 new circumstances, together with 42% for the one agglomeration of Casablanca which has 3.3 million inhabitants. “We danger being overwhelmed by the virus. Subsequently, drastic measures are required, in any other case the scenario might get uncontrolled within the days to come back”, indicated the Minister of Well being, Khalid Ait Taleb, quoted by the official company MAP.

The authorities blame this outbreak on the indiscipline of a inhabitants that hardly respects barrier gestures. But steps have already been taken. Entry to the seashores had already been prohibited. Buying facilities have been to shut as early as 4 p.m. Lastly, hammams and wonder salons weren’t allowed to open. Any longer, native markets shall be closed at 3 p.m., cafes and outlets at 8 p.m. and eating places at 9 p.m.

“We have now achieved what is important to stem the unfold of the virus in Casablanca with closure measures, well being and safety cords, limitation of exercise and on the degree of communication to encourage folks to adjust to barrier measures, however in useless, and we nonetheless see a major upsurge “, stated the Minister of Health, Aït Thaleb.

These new measures shall be imposed for 2 weeks. On the identical time, the epidemiological scenario of town would be the topic of a exact and steady evaluation. “so as to make the suitable choice concerning him”, in line with official phrases.

Other cities of the country already endure these containment measures, like Khenifra within the Center Atlas or its neighbor M’Rirt.