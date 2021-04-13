After a Chinese official raised doubts about the efficacy of the vaccines developed by that country against the coronavirus, the Minister of Health, Carla Vizzotti, clarified that the one applied in the country is “safe” and generates similar immunity to others.

In addition, despite the fact that different sectors warned about the health situation, denied that the health system has collapsed, although he admitted that they are working to reduce the intensive care occupation.

“There are two vaccines that come from China. The Sinopharm and the Sinovac. The information was confusing, mixing the effectiveness of the two vaccines, “explained Vizzotti when presenting the flu vaccination plan.

In that sense, the minister stressed that “any vaccine being applied is safe and meets WHO conditions“and insisted that” in Argentina the one that applies is that of Sinopharm, which is as effective as AstraZeneca and many other vaccines that have no other objection, almost 80%, which is very good. “

Vizzotti also clarified that this percentage of effectiveness refers to the chances of preventing the disease, but what is really sought is “to reduce the severity and death.”

Controversy from China

The controversy over Chinese vaccines began last weekend when the director of the China Center for Disease Control and Prevention, Gao Fu, claimed that Chinese drugs “they don’t have very high protection rates” against the coronavirus.

This information reached the country and put the government in the eye of the storm, which has been applying for Sinopharm vaccinations for several weeks and still has two million more doses to apply.

But on Monday, Gao Fu himself came out to say that his sayings were misinterpreted: “After having discussed different immunization strategies, I brought up the question of the protection rate of vaccines and expressed my reflection on the fact that we can optimize our supply process, “Fu told the Chinese portal Guancha.com.

Gao Fu, the Chinese official who generated the controversy. Photo: AP.

Vizzotti referred to the number of doses applied in the country and remarked that “until now what has been done in Argentina was always to maintain the two doses, but what was done was postpone the second a few months to be able to vaccinate more people “.

“We are analyzing all the data and to date we are working on strengthening that receive those over 70 years as many doses as possible, “he added.

In addition, in the framework of the presentation of the influenza vaccination, Vizzotti warned that this new vaccine that is applied from today “has the particularity of need 14 days difference with that of the Covid “, but clarified that it can occur in the middle of the two-dose scheme of the coronavirus, always respecting the two weeks apart.

Finally, Vizzotti assured that in the country “the health system did not collapse”, but he warned that what is being seen is “an accelerated increase in cases that impacts on the spontaneous demand for consultations and care and is also increasing hospitalization in clinic and intensive care.”

“What happens is that he finds the health system responding to a non-Covid disease, programmed, that his attention had been delayed last year. Work is being done to prioritize the care of Covid-positive people in the therapies,” he explained.

He also said that “it is working in reorganizing the health system and in continuing to expand beds that had been discontinued due to the drop in cases, “which can still be expanded, but that”that does not mean that the system does not have a limit “.

“It is not enough only with the vaccine, it is not enough only with the therapy, we need to lower transmission and that happens when each one minimizes the chances of infection,” he concluded.

