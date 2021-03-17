The arrival of tourists to the Caribbean fell 65.5% in 2020 compared to the previous year, a situation caused by the coronavirus pandemic, according to data from the Caribbean Tourism Organization (OTC).

The Caribbean received in 2020 about 11 million tourists, compared to 32 million visits in 2019, which is considered one of the best in recent times.

The information from the OTC highlights that throughout the Caribbean the impact of covid-19 on the travel and tourism industry was very harsh, particularly in the period between between April and mid-June, when there was literally no activity in some of the destinations in the region.

Snorkeling, one of the favorite activities of travelers who come to the Caribbean beaches. Photo: shutterstock

From hotels to cruises

The consequence was empty hotels and restaurants, deserted attractions, closed borders, laid off workers and cruise lines paralyzed.

Some destinations are still closed to visitors, with a limited air transport, mainly for the repatriation of the local population and cargo.

Cruise lines operating in the Caribbean remain inactive due to a ban from the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

Despite the drastic drop in visitors, the figures are better than the world average drop in tourist arrivals of 73.9% during the same period.

It is estimated that in the entire region visitor spending decreased between 60 and 80%. Photo: Shutterstock

The reason that the Caribbean has not suffered so much may be because a significant part of the Caribbean winter season (January to mid-March 2020) saw average levels of tourist arrivals compared to 2019 and that the main season (summer) in other regions coincided with the period in which there were normally very few international travel in the Caribbean area.

From mid-March, practically no one visited the Caribbean, until June, when the sector began to reopen.

Regarding cruises, they were favored by the results of the first three months of 2020, in particular the month of February, in which there was an increase of 4.2%.

However, the overall result was a 72% drop to 8.5 million cruise visits, compared to 30 million visits in 2019.

Visitor spending across the region is estimated to have decreased by 60-80%, in line with the decline in arrivals from stays and cruise ships.

The forecasts They are from a 20% increase in tourist arrivals to the Caribbean in 2021, with a similar increase in visitor spending, compared to 2020.

EFE