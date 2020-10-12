They represent those who face the coronavirus on a daily basis. Caregivers continue to accumulate working hours to help people who are victims of the virus. 12-hour days sometimes last longer than expected. These everyday heroes only dream of one thing: to finally end their day and come home to breathe. The accumulated stress is important, especially with the care of patients. Some practices, if poorly performed, can be fatal for the patient.

A grueling pace of work, where the hours are countless and during which caregivers must take heavy pressure on their shoulders. In this particular context, many people have made the decision to leave this post. In total, there would be between 25 to 30% of the positions that are found vacant in the hospital.