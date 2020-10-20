In Lyon (Rhône), nearly half of the intensive care beds are occupied by Covid patients. Caregivers are on the alert, but they are not sure they can cope with the influx of patients. “A second wave is coming, we need to be supported, to be helped, namely that the staff are tired, there has been no vacation“says Raja Hachemi, CGT delegate at Édouard Herriot hospital.

All over France, caregivers are sounding the alarm bells about their working conditions. This is the case of Virginie Seguin, nurse for 24 years at the Pitié-Salpêtrière hospital in Paris. Two years ago, she suffered a burnout because of the workload that had become too heavy. “When I started, we had a relatively acceptable number of patients for good management. Over time, nurses and nursing assistants were cut. There are days we wonder if we work in a war zone […] it’s exhausting“, she confides.



