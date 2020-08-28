Comparisons between the indicators for March and those for July, for example, should be taken with caution.

Are we at the beginnings of a second wave of the coronavirus epidemic in France? When will she arrive? Everywhere, we compare indicators to try to answer this question, we watch for the slightest similarity between April and August to detect an indication of a recovery as strong as in the spring.

However, the epidemic indicators are not all comparable with each other and over time. Franceinfo took stock with Bruno Mégarbane, head of the intensive care unit at Lariboisière hospital, in Paris.

New hospitalizations, intensive care admissions: possible to compare them since March

The number of new hospitalizations and that of intensive care admissions are very significant indicators of a possible resumption of the epidemic, and are therefore very scrutinized. The 1st April, 4,281 new people were hospitalized for Covid-19 cases. They were 233 on the 24th August, a drop of about 95%.

When looking at the numbers since the start of the pandemic, be careful not to compare the number of total hospital and intensive care admissions in the spring with those of this summer. You should only look at new admissions. In fact, the number of total admissions combines new entrants and patients who arrived at the start of the epidemic and who may still be there. “In the 399 hospitalized in intensive care on August 24, how to differentiate those who date from April and those who have just arrived?” raises Bruno Mégarbane.

It should also be kept in mind that the number of new hospitalizations and intensive care admissions is a rather “late”, as pointed out by the head of the intensive care unit at Lariboisière hospital. Since the incubation time of Covid-19 is around five days, the number of emergency room and intensive care admissions changes later than the number of new cases, the positivity rate or the reproduction rate, which are earlier indicators.

Positivity rate: impossible to compare over time

The positivity rate corresponds to the proportion of positive tests out of all the tests carried out. There it is impossible to compare it with the figures of last spring. “The diagrams which show the number of cases of contamination from March until today are not realistic”, says Bruno Mégarbane.

Indeed, the test methods used are not the same. At the start of the epidemic, only patients who presented to the hospital and were symptomatic were screened. The specialist believes that “it concerned 15% of the contaminated, at best”. On the other hand, if all the new cases are not detected today, “there is a good part, in particular with the contact cases”.

Bruno Mégarbane therefore advises to compare this positivity rate week by week since the beginning of July. This is on the rise, while the number of screenings stagnates. Between the week of August 3 and that of the 10, the positivity rate increased by 42%, recalls Public health Francefrom 2.2% to 3.1%. “Since the increase in the number of contaminations is greater than the increase in the number of tests carried out, there is indeed an acceleration of the epidemic”, Bruno Mégarbane analysis.

Number of new cases: compare week after week

The number of new daily cases of Covid-19 is of concern, because it is the most telling. Each day it seems to be more important than the last. But one of the “defaults” The comparison of these new cases day by day is the fact that these figures depend on the daily points made to Public Health France by laboratories, regional health agencies or even hospitals, recalls Bruno Mégarbane. “Result, on Monday the figure is lower, because on Sunday very few people report the cases”, he explains. Thus, on Sunday August 2, the new contaminations amounted to 4,897. On Monday, 24, this figure was 1955 and, on Tuesday, 25, it rose to 3,304.

In addition, the single figure of new daily contaminations does not allow us to see the variations between the different regions and departments, and thus masks the peculiarities specific to each territory.

To get an overview and understand the trend, it is better to compare new cases week by week. There were 16,747 in the week of August 10, compared to 11,749 for that of 3, and 8,384 for that of July 27. A few months earlier, that figure was 36,305 for the week of March 30.

Incidence rate and reproduction rate: to be monitored

The importance of the epidemic “depends on both the incidence rate and the reproduction rate”, indicates Bruno Mégarbane, “these are the most important indicators”.

The incidence rate is number of people infected over a week reduced to 100,000 inhabitants. It is calculated from the results of PCR tests. The Ministry of Health has defined two thresholds: the vigilance threshold, if more than 10 people are infected per 100,000 inhabitants, and the alert threshold, if this figure reaches 50. This incidence rate has increased by 42% between the week of August 3 and that of August 10, Public health France. In Marseille, it was 177 per 100,000 inhabitants on August 26.

The reproduction rate, also called R, reflects, for its part, “the potential for expansion of the virus”, explains the specialist. He rrepresents the average number of people that a patient infects. If the R is at 1, the epidemic is stable. It expands if the R exceeds 1, and it ebbs if it is less than 1. The week of August 10, the R was at 1.34: this means that 100 people have contaminated 134.

It is essential to look at these two rates together: “A low incidence rate but a high R is less worrying than a high incidence rate but a low R”, says Bruno Mégarbane. Thus, if a territory has an incidence rate of 10 in 100,000 but the R is 1.5, the virus will progress, but since it starts from a distance, it will take longer. On the other hand, if the incidence rate is 100 per 100,000 with a lower R (as in Marseille), the virus will spread in significant proportions.

“Disconnected” indicators

Bruno Mégarbane nevertheless observes that these different rates are “disconnected”. Because if the early indicators (new cases, positivity and reproduction rate) are on the rise, later ones, such as the number of new hospitalizations and deaths, did not increase significantly: 97 deaths and 128 new intensive care admissions the week of August 10, 66 and 122 the week of 3, 79 and 105 the week of 27 July.

According to the doctor, this phenomenon could be explained by two causes. The first is that “those who become infected the most, such as young people, are not representative of those who will contract the disease”. In his weekly update of August 20, Public Health France recalls that this “strong increase in the circulation of the Sars-CoV-2 virus [est] more intense in young adults “, especially those between 15 and 25 years old. However, they are more likely to be asymptomatic and not to develop severe forms of the disease, and therefore not to go to the hospital. “With the start of the school year, continues Bruno Mégarbane, we can imagine that these people will return to their families and risk infecting people who are at risk. “

The second cause of disconnection of these indicators could be a mutation of the Sars-CoV-2 virus which would make it less virulent. This hypothesis, which has not yet been confirmed or invalidated, should be taken with caution.