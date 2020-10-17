What role does vitamin D play in the fight against Kovid-19? According to the BBC report, scientists are about to conduct a new test for it. They are looking for Volantier who takes part in the trial. After testing, the role of vitamin D can be determined. The trial is scheduled to be conducted by Queen Mary University of London.

In contrast to the process of developing a vaccine to prevent corona virus infection, the new test will allow a deeper look into the strength and health improvement of the immune system. Volunteers who take part in the test will be given more doses of vitamin D than regular supplements. According to the report, it will be seen whether there is a clear difference.

Vitamin D has been an important nutrient for our body and immune system. Now it will be understood for the first time properly through testing how it affects our immune system and whether it can strengthen our health condition.

Relationship between Vitamin D and Immune System

Our immune system is the line of defense. It protects the body from possible diseases and infections. For the purpose of activating the body’s defenses and defenses, nutritious elements especially vitamin D are essential first. Due to its anti-inflammatory properties, vitamin D ensures the growth of immune cells fighting the virus. This means that low levels of vitamin D and lack of vitamin D can be a greater risk for illness, infection, and respiratory problems.

Is Vitamin D really effective against Kovid-19?

There is no standard treatment against the dreaded corona virus yet. Only protective measures such as social distancing, mask, cleanliness and caution are the way to escape. Vitamin D supplements or vitamin D deficiency have been investigated in several research on the risk of getting infected with the corona virus.

It is said that vitamin D deficiency occurs in the elderly. Similarly, blacks and Asians or overweight groups are at greater risk of corona infection. However, nothing has been determined yet. But the new test is a ray of hope for many people.

“The test can provide a conclusive answer as to whether vitamin D provides protection against covid-19,” says lead researcher David Jolliffe. He said that vitamin D supplements are economical, less at risk and easily available to the people. If proven effective, it will be very helpful in the global fight against the corona virus.

