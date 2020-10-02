Olivier Véran explained, Thursday, October 1, that the health situation could deteriorate very quickly. “We must make these curves lie“said the minister. Frederique Prabonnaud, journalist for France 2, is live from Bichat hospital (Paris) : “These are models made by the Institut Pasteur […] if the reproduction rate, the number of people that each patient can infect, does not decrease, the situation in hospitals will deteriorate again in several regions.“



In Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes, the state of health emergency could be reached as early as mid-October, the sick Covid would occupy 60% resuscitation beds. “At the end of the month, all the resuscitation beds would be available.e “, reports the journalist for France 2. “We can still make his models lie, insisted Olivier Véran, there is still time by our behavior, to reverse his curves“, explains Frédérique Prabonnaud.

