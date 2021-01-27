No Result
Coronavirus Can other vaccines be used to fill any gap left by Astra Zeneca? Three more vaccines are coming this spring

January 27, 2021
Johnson & Johnson’s studies will be completed first at the turn of February, and a marketing authorization would be possible in March.

Astra Zenecan difficulties in supplying the vaccine have lowered expectations that it will help to put an end to the pandemic quickly.

In addition to the vaccines from Pfizer and Biontech, Moderna and Astra Zeneca, a vaccine developed by the pharmaceutical company Johnson & Johnson is now expected to be available. Two other vaccines, Novavax and Curevac, may also be available later in the spring.

