Hand cleaning is important The team at Japan’s Kyoto Prefectural University of Medicine says that information on how long the virus stays on the skin can help deal with transmission through contact. This also shows how important it is to wash our hands. According to the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, 60–95% of alcohol use hand rubs or wash hands with soap and water for 20 seconds.

Ready made model The authors of the study have written – ‘There is no information about the SARS-CoV-2 virus stability on human skin. We have designed a model that helps test the corona virus on the skin of humans and this shows the stability of the virus on human skin. This study has appeared in the Journal of Clinical Infectious Diseases.

Experiment done like this The skin for this study was taken 24 hours before the forensic autopsy sample. Researchers say that they did this so that healthy volunteers do not have to be infected. Skin cells (skin cells) were given both corona virus and influenza A virus. Both droplets and humans spread by contact with each other. According to the studies so far, the Kovid-19 transmission can be from aerosols and droplets.

This will help with the results The results found that the flu remained on the skin for 1.8 hours. At the same time, corona virus up to 9 hours. When samples were taken from the Upper Respiratory Tract, the corona virus remained on the skin for 11 hours while the flu for 1.69 hours. 80 percent alcohol containing sanitizer was activated in 15 seconds. Researchers say that this tells us about the importance of washing and sanitizing hands.

