At the Federal Health Council meeting this afternoon, the provincial health ministers endorsed the change in vaccination strategy that other countries such as the United Kingdom are already implementing: deferring the second dose of the coronavirus vaccine.

The idea is to give the first dose to more people to cope with the second wave and delay the second. When this is applied, it has to be the same as the first, because the different vaccines cannot be interchanged.

In the meantime, more doses are expected to be added. For example, this Sunday 218,000 vaccines will arrive from AstraZeneca, part of the batch of 1.9 million that Argentina will receive from the COVAX fund between now and May.

These would be the first AstraZeneca-branded vaccines to be used in the country, but not the first AstraZeneca vaccines to be used. A play on words? No: the Covishield, which has already been applied since February, is the same vaccine, with a different trade name.

Covishield comes from the Serum Institute, a giant vaccine producer in India. The Covax doses come from AstraZeneca-SK Bioscience, a plant in South Korea. But it is also expected that for the third week of April it will begin delivery of AstraZeneca vaccines produced in Argentina, whose active ingredient is manufactured in the mAbxience plant in Garín and then packaged in the northern hemisphere. There will be about 900,000 doses that will come from the United States, as well as the 3.5 million that will arrive in May.

And here the question arises: can someone who already received the first dose of Covishield receive the second with AstraZeneca from Korea or the made in Argentina? Similarly, if someone is vaccinated from next week with a vaccine delivered by COVAX, can they complete the immunization when the 580,000 units of the vaccine arrive? second component of Covishield that still need to come?

The answer is yes, as they could also complete the vaccination from April with the vaccines produced here. The vaccine development, carried out together with the University of Oxford, is exactly the same, and it started from a chimpanzee adenovirus. The production process in the different plants is also the same, and in fact, before the start of manufacturing, what is called technology transfer, to align all processes.

Furthermore, unlike Sputnik V, the second component of AstraZeneca is the same as the first, so there is no disadvantage in this regard in delaying the second application and using the second dose to vaccinate more people.

