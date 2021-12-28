Coronavirus Can a mild person go for a corona test to get sick leave? HS compiled the answers to the testing questions

Testing capacity is at an extreme as infections increase. The proportion of positive test results has risen three times to 13 percent or more across the country in December.

Coronavirus testing sites have been heavily congested across the country in recent weeks. Before Christmas, the Helsinki Fair Center had to wait several hours for the test. Testing congestion has been affected by, among other things, testers’ sick leave and an increase in infections.

Read more: Husin Lehtonen: Corona tests are now being applied for in Uusimaa for the wrong reasons and it is congesting the system

The proportion of positive corona tests out of all tested is rising. More than 13 percent of those tested on December 3 were positive. There were positive samples in the Hus area on Monday already almost a third.

The nationwide testing capacity is basically over 40,000 samples per day. At most, coronavirus samples have been taken in more than 30,000 days.

The maxima can only be reached momentarily, because then the amount of testing interferes with other laboratory activities and healthcare.

Who can apply for the test?

The rule of thumb in testing is equal treatment of citizens. To ensure this, anyone with symptoms suggestive of coronavirus disease or suspected coronary infection should have access to the necessary diagnostic tests.

Now, however, testing works in many areas, such as the metropolitan area, at the extremes, so testing has to be curtailed.

“The test is generally necessary when the result is relevant to the value of medical treatment,” says the Director of Diagnostics. Lasse Lehtonen Husista says.

In the past, testing has been used to trace infection chains, but testing and tracing capacity has been greatly exceeded in the Helsinki metropolitan area.

“Test and Trace will not work until the containment measures have reduced the number of infections,” says Lehtonen.

According to Lehtonen, it is advisable to apply for the test if you have severe symptoms, have not received any coronavirus vaccine or only one vaccine, or if you belong to a risk group.

Testing is now aimed at securing the operation of the health care service system.

“Sote staff are being tested, because now the challenge of testing has been that the staff are ill,” says Lehtonen.

Hospital districts and municipalities can make testing decisions independently depending on the epidemic situation.

According to the Ministry of Social Affairs and Health, positive home test results still need to be confirmed by an official test in social and health care for a number of reasons.

“The home test result does not end up in THL’s infectious disease register as part of the epidemic surveillance situation, nor is it usually possible to map and trace the infection chains,” the department head of the Ministry of Social Affairs and Health Taneli Puumalainen says.

Who shouldn’t apply for the test now?

Lehtonen emphasizes that there is no reason to go for a corona test now if you have received a full series of vaccinations and there are no significant symptoms.

“A small flu is not a significant symptom, but then you have to stay home.”

Director of Health Safety at THL Mika Salminen is on the same lines, meaning the mild symptom must act as if it were the flu.

“If you’re fully vaccinated, then you should actually stay home and take a home test,” Salminen said in Yle’s news on Monday.

Some hospital districts, such as Hus and the Pirkanmaa Hospital District, have outlined that if a home test shows a positive coronary infection, it does not need to be confirmed by a health care test. Especially if someone living in the same household already has a confirmed coronary infection.

Those exposed to the virus will not normally be quarantined if they have received two doses of the vaccine and at least one week has elapsed since the second dose. The same applies to patients with coronary heart disease who have received a single dose of the vaccine.

Can I take the corona test if my employer requires an official test result?

Some employers require a sick leave certificate and do not accept a person’s own notice during the quarantine period.

THL’s leading expert Saara Salmenlinnan according to which a test carried out by a healthcare provider is necessary in order to receive a communicable disease daily allowance. The home test result does not allow the patient to be placed in isolation or the exposed to quarantine.

Without a formal decision, there is no entitlement to a communicable disease daily allowance.

“If a person needs a sick leave certificate or a special decision for an infectious disease daily benefit because of their work, then testing is definitely necessary,” says Salmenlinna.

There is no reason to apply for a formal test simply because you can get back to close jobs with a negative result.

“The employer is responsible for testing related to working life,” Puumalainen emphasizes.

If you have a mild coronary heart test and no quarantine decision, how long should you stay at home?

If you have received a positive result in a home test, you should avoid contact for ten days as well as in official quarantine, says Salmenlinna.

In the United States, the disease center CDC has shortened asymptomatic and rapidly relieving their symptoms from the recommended quarantine date of ten to five days. After quarantine, the face mask is instructed to be used for another five days, always near other people.

According to Salmenlinna, the equivalent has not yet been discussed in THL.

Read more: The U.S. Centers for Disease Control is shortening the recommendation for asymptomatic quarantine from 10 days to five

If the coronary heart disease is mild and the disease is not officially diagnosed, what happens to the coronary passport?

Salmenlinna says that the corona passport does not show information about the illness. A two-dose vaccine kit or laboratory-confirmed information on the disease is currently required for the coronary passport.

Puumalainen emphasizes that the illness is not in itself an obstacle to taking a booster vaccine. In terms of protective efficacy, the vaccine is not recommended until 4 to 6 months after illness.

For serious reasons such as travel, a second dose may have been given between 6 and 12 weeks apart.

Can I apply for a corona test if I am unvaccinated and need a corona passport?

According to the official policy, testing related to the coronary passport must not jeopardize public health diagnostics.

“In principle, adults should handle testing in the private sector for travel or obtaining a corona passport at their own expense,” says Puumalainen.

The symptoms of untested coronavirus infection persist for a long time. Does the lack of a formal test affect follow-up care?

Due to mild symptoms, there is no reason to go for a corona test now. If the symptoms persist for a long time, it is a good idea to apply for the test. If necessary, the disease can be diagnosed later with an antibody test.