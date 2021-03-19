Friday, March 19, 2021
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Coronavirus Business appeal: Coronary vaccinations should first be distributed to the areas most affected by coronary

by admin
March 19, 2021
in World
0

Business organizations also hope that the government would oblige municipalities to use occupational health care in coronary vaccinations.

Business life representative organizations hope the government would oblige municipalities to use occupational health care in coronary vaccinations.

According to a petition sent to the Government of the Confederation of Finnish Industries, the Central Chamber of Commerce, the Association of Family Businesses and the Finnish Entrepreneurs’ Government on Friday, Finland also needs a concrete plan for mass vaccinations of the working population.

According to the organizations, the order of vaccination of basic healthy workers should take into account the differences in disease situations in different regions. In practice, therefore, vaccination should be carried out first in areas where the disease situation is worse and the risk of disease is higher.

“The regional emphasis should be made on the basis of the expertise of the authorities and up-to-date disease statistics. The differences in epidemic figures between regions can be as much as tenfold, ”the organizations’ bulletin says.

.
#Coronavirus #Business #appeal #Coronary #vaccinations #distributed #areas #affected #coronary

Tags:
admin

admin

Next Post

Samia Hassan .. the first Muslim to assume the presidency of Tanzania

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recommended

Connect with us

No Result
View All Result

© 2021 JNews - Premium WordPress news & magazine theme by Jegtheme.