Coronavirus Business appeal: Coronary vaccinations should first be distributed to the areas most affected by coronary

Business organizations also hope that the government would oblige municipalities to use occupational health care in coronary vaccinations.

Business life representative organizations hope the government would oblige municipalities to use occupational health care in coronary vaccinations.

According to a petition sent to the Government of the Confederation of Finnish Industries, the Central Chamber of Commerce, the Association of Family Businesses and the Finnish Entrepreneurs’ Government on Friday, Finland also needs a concrete plan for mass vaccinations of the working population.

According to the organizations, the order of vaccination of basic healthy workers should take into account the differences in disease situations in different regions. In practice, therefore, vaccination should be carried out first in areas where the disease situation is worse and the risk of disease is higher.

“The regional emphasis should be made on the basis of the expertise of the authorities and up-to-date disease statistics. The differences in epidemic figures between regions can be as much as tenfold, ”the organizations’ bulletin says.