All the schools in the country have finally reopened their doors. But this school year is marked by a double challenge, health but also security.

Burkina Faso has 20,000 schools and educates five million children. But before the full March shutdown due to the coronavirus, 2 512 schools were already closed in the country due to insecurity and violence, affecting the education of more than 350 000 children. An insecurity that has displaced a million people in the country, nearly two thirds of whom are children.

Schools must therefore often accommodate more children and, in a way, “push the walls”, even as the fight against the epidemic requires reducing the number of students per class. Thus, in the school in the Patte d’oie district in Ouagadougou, the 56 CM2 students are now divided into three classes, reports Unicef. Two teachers are assigned per room.

Social distancing is the most difficult measure to enforce, recognizes in The cross Monique Cissé, director of a Catholic school in Ouagadougou. Class sizes are small and there are many students.

This October 1, the first day of the school year #Burkina, “several thousand” displaced children seek shelter and a school in Diapaga (East). “They continue to arrive in droves in the hope of resuming their education, we do not know where to welcome them”, says one resident. pic.twitter.com/8Ugz2A8dsq – Sophie Douce (@Sophie_Douce) October 1, 2020

School in times of epidemic, it is now also the wearing of the mask. According to the Ministry of National Education, three million masks as well as 6 000 boxes of soap are ready to be distributed throughout the country. Ultimately, each student, says Unicef, will receive two washable masks.

As for the teaching itself, it will have to catch up caught with the closure. Intermediate classes are missing a term of school, that is, the levels of education that are not sanctioned by an exam. Thus in primary, all the pupils were passed to the next level. Until November 15, it will therefore be a question of following the unfinished program.

Moreover, here as elsewhere in the world, many wonder about the real impact of this interruption on the educational level of the pupils. The ministry is pleased with the results of the exams, which are better than those of last year, which may seem paradoxical. All the more so as distance education solutions, especially by radio, have not reached everyone. According to Unicef, just under 500 000 children have benefited from daily learning.