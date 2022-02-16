Coronavirus British study: Taking the vaccine reduces the risk of developing long-term coronary heart disease

According to the study, a single dose of the vaccine is sufficient to reduce the risk of developing long-term coronary heart disease compared to unvaccinated people.

Vaccination reduce the risk of long-term coronary heart disease after infection, new British survey suggest. In addition, the symptoms of those who already suffer from a long-term illness can be alleviated by taking the vaccine.

The UK Health Security Agency conducted 15 related studies. About half of the studies looked at the extent to which the vaccine protects against long-term coronary heart disease, and half looked at the effect of the vaccine in people who already had long-term coronary heart disease.

Vaccination reduces, at least to some extent, the risk of coronary infection at all, although the omicron variant appears to circumvent vaccine protection better than, for example, the delta variant.

The study included studies in which each subject already had a coronary infection.

According to the study, a single dose of the vaccine is sufficient to reduce the risk of developing long-term coronary heart disease compared to unvaccinated people. The risk was reduced in both the short (four weeks of infection), medium-term (12 to 20 weeks) and long-term (six months).

Two the study included in the study went through the symptoms of long-term disease. Twice vaccinated patients were at lower risk of developing medium to long-term symptoms such as fatigue, headache, limb weakness, muscle aches, hair loss, dizziness, shortness of breath, loss of sense of smell, or scarring of the lungs than those who did not receive it.

In addition, the studies found evidence that unvaccinated people who were already suffering from long-term coronary heart disease relieved their symptoms after taking the vaccine. On the other hand, a few people reported worsening symptoms after vaccination.

The report recalls that the study design should not be taken as the whole truth, as some studies did not properly address other possible differences between vaccinated and non-vaccinated, ie differences in long-term disease may also be due to other factors. In addition, there was no consensus in the studies on all the symptoms of long-term coronary heart disease.