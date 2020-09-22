AT from Thursday it will be impossible to drink a beer in a pub or even dinner at the restaurant after 10 p.m. “Result: Londoners seemed to have given each other the word last night to go out one last time. Many people on the terraces, very few people wearing the mask in the street. It is not compulsory outside in Great Britain. And yet, the two chief government scientists have made an alarming finding“, explains journalist Maryse Burgot duplex from London.

According to this report, if the curve does not change, there will be up to 50,000 new cases per day in this country by October. And up to 200 deaths per day by mid-November. “So here is Boris Johnson under pressure, summoned to show that he can manage this crisis. He is going to address the British nation. Tonight, on television, he will recommend everyone to telework when possible and beg them to respect the barrier gestures.“, concludes the journalist France Télévisions.