Paltrow has reported suffering from long-lasting symptoms of coronavirus-induced covid-19 disease.

Britannian Professor, England Region, NHS, Public Health System Stephen Powis recalled on Wednesday that members of the public have a major responsibility for the information they share about the coronary virus, including BBC.

Powis commented on the matter after being an actor and welfare entrepreneur Gwyneth Paltrow had shared in his blog tips for treating prolonged coronary symptoms.

Paltrow himself has contracted covid-19 disease caused by the coronavirus and says in his blog that he still suffers from persistent fatigue and “brain fog” for a long time. Paltrow has treated her symptoms with, among other things, fasting, switching to a mainly ketogenic vegetarian diet and an infrared sauna.

Powis emphasizes that these are not scientific treatments for coronavirus symptoms.

“We wish him well, but some of the solutions he recommends are not what we would recommend in the NHS,” Powis says according to the BBC.

“For a long time, covid disease must be taken seriously and by serious means. All those who use social media have a responsibility to do so. ”