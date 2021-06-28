The British armed forces will be led from a distance in the coming days due to a corona case in the top management level.

London – The entire top including Defense Minister Ben Wallace is in quarantine for ten days, as the Ministry of Defense in London confirmed on Monday night.

Wallace and the chiefs of the Navy, Air Force and Strategic Command, which roughly corresponds to the operational command, went into self-isolation after military commander-in-chief Nicolas Carter tested positive for the corona virus on Friday. The top military had met with Wallace on Thursday.

Army chief Mark Carleton-Smith and Carter’s deputy were also present. They had stood further away from the infected person, but were also in quarantine over the weekend and were waiting for the result of PCR tests, as the Daily Telegraph reported. The ministry announced that distance rules had been observed. Wallace and Royal Navy chief Antony Radakin, air force chief Michael Wigston and Patrick Sanders, chief of the Strategic Command, nevertheless came into close contact with Carter.

It’s the next bad news for the military. On Sunday, the Ministry of Defense admitted that an employee had forgotten dozens of pages of sensitive documents at a bus stop in the southeastern English county of Kent. A passerby found the documents and handed them over to the BBC. (dpa)