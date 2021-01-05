Coronavirus Britain’s infection situation is already worse than in the spring, new restrictions dictate staying at home for weeks

Hospital beds are threatening to run out as the number of seriously ill people increases.

London

In England residents will have to stay at home for the next seven weeks as the worsening corona situation forced the Prime Minister Boris Johnson tighten restrictions.

You can now leave home only for absolutely necessary reasons, such as going to the doctor, grocery store and work, if teleworking is not possible. You can get outside once a day at home near the road.

Schools are closing and university students are not allowed to return to campus. A large part of the stone-foot shops as well as restaurants and pubs were closed as early as last year.

Johnson announced the new restrictions on Monday night, and they took effect the night before Tuesday.

“I’m terribly afraid that again so far I have to stay at home in order for the NHS [julkinen terveydenhuoltojärjestelmä] would last and we would save lives, ”Johnson tweeted on Tuesday.

This is already the third period of particularly severe restrictions, the so-called Lockdown. The UK restrictions are expected to remain in place until the week beginning February 22nd.

Restrictions was tightened on Tuesday as well In Scotland, where you have to stay at home until at least the end of January.

“I can say without exaggeration that I am now more worried than at any time since last March,” the Prime Minister, the Scottish Nicola Sturgeon announced.

United Kingdom countries – England, Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland – decide on pandemic measures on their part.

A pedestrian in central Glasgow, Scotland on Tuesday.­

Leading experts support tightening restrictions as the number of infections increases across the country. The reason is an increasingly susceptible viral variant.

“We cannot trust that the health care system will last without further action. The resilience of the NHS threatens to fail in a number of areas over the next three weeks, ”the expert group said in its opinion on Monday.

In English hospitals, the number of coronary patients has increased by 29 per cent in the last week.

The number of hospital patients is already increasing faster than during the peak period last April.

Good however, the news is that coroner vaccinations have gained momentum.

Britain started vaccinations as the first western country on December 8th. The first batches of the vaccine, developed by the US company Pfizer and the German Biontech, arrived in Britain as early as early December.

More than 750,000 people have been vaccinated in three weeks.

However, the rate of vaccination must be accelerated if the spread of the virus is to be stopped. There are about 67 million inhabitants in the United Kingdom, of which about 56 million in England.

On Monday In England, the first vaccine was given with a vaccine from the University of Oxford and Astra Zeneca.

Vaccination is handled by the public health care system, or NHS.

Prime Minister Johnson said on Monday that by mid-February, all those over the age of 70, particularly vulnerable, nursing home residents and carers, as well as health care interests, would hopefully have been vaccinated.

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson showed thumbs up at his body temperature measurement at Chase Farm Hospital in North London on Monday.­

When the highest risk groups are vaccinated, corona deaths are projected to be prevented by nearly 90 percent.

One of the key ministers of the government Michael Gove said on Tuesday, Sky news reported that vaccinating nearly 14 million at-risk people on time is a very big challenge, but achievable:

“There are very, very difficult weeks ahead.”

In England there are already to be a thousand vaccination centers by the end of this week.

Minister of Health Matt Hancockin however, additional restrictions are necessary for the NHS to withstand the pressures.

The restrictions caused by the pandemic have already hit the British economy hard. There have been many victims, especially in the service sectors. Many have lost their jobs.

At the same time, the Conservative government has had to take on much more debt.

Minister of Finance Rishi Sunak promised on Tuesday that the services sector will now be supported by a new package of £ 4.6 billion, or just over € 5 billion.

On the English side, around 600,000 businesses are eligible for support: bars, restaurants, shops, hotels and so on. Similar support is provided in Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland.

Each company receives a one-off grant of £ 4,000 to £ 9,000, depending on the size of the business.

English the new interest rate restrictions will be debated in the British Parliament on Wednesday.

Leader of the largest opposition party, the Labor Party Keir Starmer has already stated its support for the tightening.

Instead, some rebels can be seen among Conservative MPs.