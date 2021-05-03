Coronavirus Britain was celebrated like in 2019: the video shows how 5,000 people attended the concert without masks

3.5. 10:26

About 5,000 people got to try out what celebration was like before the coronavirus pandemic in Liverpool, UK.

There were no face masks to be worn at the music event on Sunday, and no safety gaps were guarded, according to Reuters.

A video of the event can be viewed in connection with this article.

All participants in the concert tested for coronavirus.­

Six hours participants in a long-running open-air concert were required to have a negative coronavirus test. They also agreed to test themselves for the virus five days after the incident.

The purpose of the experiment is to test how the coronavirus spreads in humans. The long-term goal is for similar concerts to be held in the UK by the end of the year.

According to Reuters, the concert featured British musician Zuzu and The Lathums and Blossoms.

The incidence of coronavirus in the UK has fallen significantly in the spring due to containment measures and vaccinations.

Similar pilot events have also been held in other parts of the world. Was held in Melbourne, Australia, which was short of a coronavirus epidemic at the end of April a football match that was watched by 78,000 people.

According to Reuters, it was the largest sporting event held at a sports stadium since the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic more than a year ago.