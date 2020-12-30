Highlights: Lockdown in the UK due to rising cases of Coron’s new strains

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said – new stay-at-home lockdown at least until mid-February

Vaccine has been given to more people in Britain than the rest of Europe: PM

London

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has announced a lockdown in the country in view of rising cases of new strains of corona infection. Boris Johnson said a new stay-at-home lockdown has been put in place for the fight against Corona, at least until mid-February, to prevent the deadly virus spreading rapidly.

With this announcement, the British PM appealed to the people to stay in the house. Schools, colleges and universities will run online from Tuesday. With the announcement of the lockdown, people will now almost stop moving out of the house. People will be able to exit only by doing the necessary work.

Prime Minister Boris, addressing the nation on Monday night, said, “As the cases of infection are increasing, it has become clear that we need to work harder”. He said that “In England we are in a national lockdown Must go because this drastic move against Corona’s new strain is enough. This means that the government is once again instructing you to stay in the house. “

Also read- Awe of Corona’s new strain in Britain, Government directs to close schools in London

People can get out of the house for important tasks

However, he also said that people can get out of the house for important tasks. Important things, such as going to the office, if you are unable to work from home, you can go out for exercise, medical help and to avoid domestic violence.

Also read- Britain: Oxford-AstraZeneca’s Corona vaccine given to a kidney patient

Vaccine has been given to more people in Britain than the rest of Europe: PM

He said that the biggest vaccination program has started in Britain and more people have been given vaccine than the rest of Europe. He said that vaccination is gaining momentum. The reason for this is the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine, whose vaccination has been started today.