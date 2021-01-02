Coronavirus Britain does not give vaccinees a second dose as recommended, doctors criticize decision for unscientific and unfair

According to the British authorities, as infections increase, the most important thing is to give the first injection to as many people as possible.

Britain started vaccinations against the coronavirus in early December, when the first members of the risk group received the first injection of a vaccine developed by Biontech and Pfizer.

According to the vaccine manufacturer, the second, additional injection should be given three weeks after the previous one, but the British authorities decided on Wednesday to delay its administration up to 12 weeks after the first injection.

The aim is to make small vaccines enough for a larger number of people in a situation where there is a limited availability of vaccines, say Britain’s leading medical authorities in his letter country nursing staff. The decision has been made especially in view of the rising infection curve with the new coronavirus variant and the risky winter season.

According to the authorities, the first dose of the vaccine already provides significant protection against a serious disease, and the second dose does not significantly increase protection in the short term.

“The second dose is likely to be very important for the duration of protection and may, at the appropriate timing, improve the efficacy of the vaccine. In the short term, the additional effect of the second dose is likely to be modest, ”they write.

Britannian the BMA has criticized the decision to deviate from the agreed vaccination schedule. In practice, the already agreed vaccination times for the second injection of many risk groups have had to be canceled and postponed.

“This group of very elderly patients has the highest risk of dying if they get covid-19 disease, which is why doctors are so worried about them. It is completely unfair for tens of thousands of our patients at risk to try to reschedule their vaccinations, ”commented the chairman of the BMA General Practitioners Committee. Richard Vautrey in the bulletin CNNand BBCaccording to.

Another association representing doctors, DAUK, said it was “very concerned” about the new vaccination strategy, which is “completely unscientific”. According to the vaccine manufacturer, the vaccine has only been shown to be effective when given on the study schedule and cannot guarantee the effectiveness of the vaccine on another vaccination schedule.

Health authorities responded to physicians ’concerns by saying that while the new schedule will require a lot of reorganization in the short term, the benefits simply outweigh the disadvantages.

“As with all decisions during this pandemic, it is a matter of balancing risks and benefits,” health authorities write.

“The model where we can vaccinate twice as many people in the coming months is, of course, very much better from a public health point of view than the one where we vaccinate half of the people with only slightly better protection.”

Vaccination rate varies greatly from country to country. Britain started early, but vaccines are threatening to run out in the middle. In Finland, vaccinations have only been given to less than 2,000 nursing workers, while Israel has vaccinated more than 11 percent of its total population.

Read more: Israel now vaccinates 150,000 a day, a total of almost 2,000 vaccinations have been given in Finland – “A large part of the staff has been on Christmas holidays”