“Hello info!”, Episode 19. (EL DON GUILLERMO / ASTRAPI)

A strange word has appeared in the newspapers in recent days: the coronavirus. This virus appeared in China, then spread to other countries. Several patients have been detected and taken care of in France: a sixth case was announced Thursday, January 30.

The coronavirus causes respiratory disease, and in some frail people it can be fatal. Should we be worried? Are scientists working on the coronavirus to cure them? “Hey info!” answers children’s questions.

This January 31, it’s Brexit. The United Kingdom is leaving the European Union. Two notions that are not easy to understand when you are in primary school. Estelle tells how Europe was born and why the British decided to leave it.

Also in the news this week, the death of a huge basketball star, Kobe Bryant. And the consecration for a gifted songwriter at the Grammy Awards.

In France, each inhabitant produces around 568 kilos of waste per year. How to throw away less and pollute less? Mathis, 10, and his family opened their doors to “Hi Info!” for a guided tour of their zero waste house.

In “Hi Info!” we tell each other everything. This week, Andréa confides in Julien’s microphone on her illness: dyspraxia. Hector, Mirabelle and Louis share their best jokes. And Salma gives us her favorite of the moment: the “Sisters” series adapted for comics and cartoons.