Coronavirus Brazilian drug authority rejects Russian Sputnik vaccine because of health risk, manufacturer denies claims

The solution is justified, inter alia, by the fact that the adenovirus used in the vaccine is able to multiply even if it should not. The manufacturer of Sputnik has disputed the allegations and considers the solution political.

Brazilian the drug authority Anvisa rejected the use of the Russian-made coronavirus vaccine Sputnik in the country’s vaccination program. The Agency considers that the vaccine may contain health risks and criticizes the shortcomings in the safety and efficacy data.

One problem cited as serious was, according to the Brazilian state television company, that the adenovirus used in the vaccine would be reproducible. That should not be the case.

Sputnik is based on similar technology to the Astra Zeneca and Johnson & Johnson vaccines. They all use a modified adenovirus that delivers the active ingredient in the vaccine. The adenovirus itself has been rendered inoperable.

However, according to the Brazilian drug authorities, Sputnik adenovirus transporters are able to proliferate.

“Increasing adenovirus was detected in all batches of Sputnik delivered,” said Anvisa, Head of Pharmaceuticals and Biologicals. Gustavo Mendes.

In the human body, the adenovirus, according to Mendes, could, when multiplied, cause disease and accumulate in human tissues.

Tampere Director of the University Vaccine Research Center, Professor Mika Rämet indeed, the adenovirus in the Sputnik vaccine should indeed be non – reproductive in the same way as in the Astra Zeneca and Johnson & Johnson vaccines.

“I would see the risk of the adenovirus causing the disease as very small. It is, in principle, a fairly harmless virus, and once the condition of division in the normal cell has been removed, I would see the risk very low, at least in the adenovirus vaccines we have approved. I would have a slight skepticism about Sputnik’s such security risk through it, ”says Rämet.

An adenovirus is rendered inoperable by deleting a specific gene from the virus’s genome.

However, for the vaccine, a lot of the virus must be obtained, in which case it must be made to multiply. It is done in cell culture in which the gene that makes the copy itself deleted from the virus is involved.

From cell culture, it should not be able to migrate back to inherit the virus.

“It is unlikely that the virus could regain that gene during cell culture because it doesn’t need it then. It has no choice advantage over it, ”Rämet explains.

He has there is no doubt about the competence of the Russian vaccine manufacturer. Instead, the requirements of the vaccine approval process may differ from the Finnish or European pharmacovigilance authorities from what they are in countries that have already approved Sputnik.

Sputnik’s main developer Denis Logunov said Reuters that no batches of vaccine have contained reproductive adenoviruses.

The Russian National Investment Fund RDIF estimates in its opinionthat the decision of the Brazilian pharmaceutical authorities has no scientific basis and is political in nature.

According to RDIF, Sputnik has been approved in 61 countries.

The European Medicines Agency (EMMA) also started a routine evaluation of the vaccine in early March. However, it has not yet approved the vaccine.