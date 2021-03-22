Coronavirus Brazil threatens ‘gigantic catastrophe’ – wildly spreading virus has pushed hospitals to the point of collapse, with record numbers of infections and deaths

The power units in Brazilian hospitals are full, and the distribution of vaccines is faltering. According to the epidemiologist, the rapidly widespread P1 variant in Brazil threatens the rest of the world as well.

Abundant In Brazil, with a population of 210 million, the coronavirus situation has rapidly become alarming and has pushed the hospital system to the brink of collapse across the country.

More infections and deaths are now being recorded in Brazil than ever before, the American says CNN news channel on the basis of their state-specific analyzes. Over the past weekend, more than 90 percent of the 26 hospital intensive care units in 16 states were in use.

“Colapso,” headed the front page of the main story in one of the country’s largest newspapers, O Estado de S. Paulo, last Thursday. “The collapse – Brazil faces its biggest health crisis,” the newspaper reported.

The protester had dressed to death in protest against President Jair Bolsonaro and his corona activities in the capital, Brasília, on 19 March.­

In Brazil, nearly three thousand coronary deaths have been recorded every day in recent days. As many as 90,000 new infections have been reported daily.

Federation epidemiologist of the American Scientists Eric Feigl-Ding warned on Sunday in its long Twitter chain that “if more susceptible [ja Brasiliassa nopeasti yleistyvä] The P1 variant is getting out of hand worldwide, we are all in danger ”.

“Brazil is going through a gigantic disaster,” wrote Chinese-backed researcher Feigl-Ding.

According to him, studies show that in some areas, the most common P1 variant may be 2 to 2.5 times more susceptible to infection than the more traditional coronavirus that causes covid-19 disease. Thus, it would be more susceptible to infection than the P117 variant known as the British variant, Feigl-Ding said.

Founder of the Scripps Research Translational Institute, Professor of Molecular Medicine Eric Topol in turn, wrote on Twitter that research data is not yet complete on the dangers of the new P1 variant. “There is no need for alarmism now,” he noted.

In Brazil a rapidly widespread P1 variant was first observed in Japan after four Japanese had become infected on their way to Brazil. The conversion has since been found in many other countries, albeit in relatively small quantities.

Brazil faces major challenges in dealing with the disease and curbing the situation. There is a great shortage of painkillers and sedatives, for example, which are needed for intubation, ie the installation of a breathing tube for patients, Folha de S. Paolo magazine says.

Medication in the country’s intensive care units, according to the magazine, may end in about three weeks. “The result would be more deaths,” the magazine warned.

In addition, the country’s vaccination campaign has started slowly. By last Friday, only about one and a half percent of the population had been vaccinated.

Generally the President has been accused of worrying about the situation Jair Bolsonaroa, which has been downplaying the interest rate crisis for more than a year. On Sunday, at his 66th birthday party, Bolsonaro accused mayors and governors of being “tyrants” who have tried to reduce infections with new corona restrictions.

“If some people think we are giving up our freedom, they are wrong,” Bolsonaro told his supporters. according to the news agency AFP.

Last month, he said people should stop the “squeak” associated with the corona situation.

At least 294,000 Brazilians is dead covid-19 disease. The situation in the country is the worst after the United States.