Brazil advanced for this Monday, two days before than planned, the launch of the official vaccination campaignn against the coronavirus, in response to the demand of the governors and under pressure from the state of São Paulo, which began the inoculation on Sunday.

“After hearing from the governors, we came to the conclusion that today (for this Monday) we will distribute the vaccines to the states” and that they “can begin to vaccinate” immediatelysaid the Minister of Health, Eduardo Pazuello, after meeting with governors at the Guarulhos airport, from where they will be sent to the entire country 4.5 million doses of the Chinese CoronaVac vaccine.

Rio de Janeiro, the state proportionally most affected by the pandemic, which has already left 210,000 dead in Brazil, foresaw the first immunizations starting at 5:00 p.m. next to the statue of Christ the Redeemer that dominates the city.

CASES

0.000.000 00,000



per million inhab. DEATHS

00,000 0.000

per million inhab. Source: Johns Hopkins

Chart: Flourish | Infographic: Clarion

In Amazonas, hit squarely by a second wave of the pandemic that caused an increase in deaths due to lack of oxygen in hospitals, the shipment must arrive by the end of the afternoon and vaccinations would begin Tuesday morning, the governor’s office reported.

Who gets vaccinated

The first stage of the national vaccination campaign is reserved for health professionals, people over 75 years of age and indigenous communities.

The Brazilian health regulator (Anvisa) authorized on Sunday the emergency use of 6 million doses of Coronavac, produced by the Chinese laboratory Sinovac together with the Butantan Institute, in the state of São Paulo.

An Air Force plane will transport the vaccines from São Paulo. Photo: Reuters

The use of two million vaccines from the British AstraZeneca / Oxford was also authorized, in cooperation with the Fiocruz Foundation (of the Brazilian Ministry of Health), but these are still they have not arrived in the country.

After authorization, Pazuello indicated that the national campaign would start on Wednesday, but the governor of San Pablo, Joao Doria – faced with the far-right president Jair Bolsonaro – came forward and won the photo that appears this Monday in all the newspapers together to a black nurse, who became the first Brazilian to be vaccinated.

Pazuello lashed out at a “marketing move” by Doria, which is emerging as one of the main Bolsonaro’s rivals in the presidential elections of 2022.

Covid-19 continues to worry everyone in 2021. I followed minute by minute the progress of the global vaccination plan. The World continues to fight against Covid-19. And all the countries began the vaccination process with the aim of putting a stop to the pandemic. An action that knows no borders and is closely followed by the World Health Organization, Johs Hopkins University, Worldmeters and the British tracker Our World in Data, which uses information from the University of Oxford. Precisely, Our World in Data is in charge of monitoring the number of people vaccinated in each country and the number of vaccinated per million inhabitants. After processing all kinds of data, it dumps it on a map to follow the level of vaccination against Covid-19 in the different countries that are already applying the various approved doses. Figures country by country country Applied dose Dose per million inhabitants Vaccines applied Last update Source: Our World in Data

AFP