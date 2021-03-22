Brazil surpassed this Monday the 295,000 deaths and 12 million cases by coronavirus since the pandemic began. The situation in the country led by Jair Bolsonaro worsens day by day, hospitals collapse due to the increase in cases and the shortage of drugs to intubate patients. In this context, this Monday Rio de Janeiro decided close schools for 10 days from Friday.

According to the National Council of Health Secretaries (CONAS), the country registered in the last 24 hours a total of 49,293 new confirmed cases and 1,383 deaths due to the virus, although the authorities acknowledge that the figures are usually lower on weekends and Mondays due to the lack of personnel to account for the data.

Thus, the total number of infections in the country amounts to 12,047,526, while the number of deceased already adds 295,425 in just over a year of a pandemic.

Brazil, the second country with the most deaths and cases of covid-19 in absolute numbers after the United States, is going through a second wave much more deadly than the first and specialists warn that the worst is yet to come.

The critical situation of the hospitals forced the authorities of different regions of the country to adopt measures of mobility restriction to try to contain the spread of the virus and reduce pressure on the health system, where the Government has admitted that drugs for intubation of patients are beginning to run short.

The city of Rio de Janeiro and neighboring Niteroi announced on Monday new measures to contain the advance of covid-19, which involve close schools, universities, shopping centers, bars, restaurants, museums, libraries and gyms, for ten days starting next Friday, in a decision similar to that adopted by the São Paulo Mayor’s Office.

According to data from the municipal secretary of Health, the percentage of occupancy of the Intensive Care Units (ICU) of the hospitals in Rio is 96%.

However, Bolsonaro insisted on Monday that the policy of confinements to stop the advance of covid-19 “makes the poor poorer“and it also kills, because it takes many people”to depression and suicide“.

“They call me a denier”, but “they don’t let people work“He said in a new criticism of the partial confinements that governors and mayors have decreed in recent weeks, against whom the government has filed a lawsuit with the Supreme Court.

Source: EFE.