Brazil, the country most affected by the pandemic in the region, added 1,390 deaths in the last 24 hours and in this way it exceeded 250,000 deaths by coronavirus, according to the survey carried out by a consortium of press media that works in conjunction with state health departments.

The numbers are known while seven states, including São Paulo, decided on a night curfew for the next two weeks due to the increase in the number of cases and the circulation of new strains, especially the one identified in Manaus, more infectious than the original.

According to the Brazilian media, the first 50,000 deaths took 100 days, between March 12 and June 20 of last year. Between the 200 thousand mark, on January 7 of this year, and the 250 thousand mark, this Wednesday (24), there were 48 days. The pace of deaths is expected to continue to accelerate and experts say the country can reach 300 thousand deaths in the month of March.

“With a record of hospitalizations due to Covid, the state of São Paulo decrees the restriction of the movement of people as of this Friday, February 26,” the governor of São Paulo, Joao Doria, announced at a press conference.

The president added that the most populous state in Brazil, with some 46 million inhabitants, reached a record of more than 6,500 people admitted to intensive care with Covid-19, the highest level ever recorded since the start of the pandemic.

According to the coordinator of the Covid-19 Contingency Center, Paulo Menezes, the state has registered a “expressive increase” of hospitalizations due to crowds during Carnival, Ten days ago.

Brazil relies on its national immunization campaign, launched in mid-January, to control the pandemic, despite the vaccine shortage and the difficulties in the negotiations for the acquisition of new doses.

In this sense, the Government of São Paulo confirmed this Tuesday that it will deliver to the Ministry of Health a new batch of 3.9 million doses of the antigen developed by the Chinese laboratory Sinovac, until next Sunday.

Doria also confirmed that a total of 46 million doses of the so-called Coronavac will be delivered until April 30, but he again called on the central government and the Ministry of Health to speed up negotiations to buy “any and all approved vaccines” by the Brazilian health authorities.

