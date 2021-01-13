Day and night. The British authorities intend to put in place “as soon as possible” 24-hour vaccination against Covid-19 in order to speed up the current campaign, Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Wednesday (January 13). Faced with an outbreak of contaminations attributed to a variant considered more contagious, the United Kingdom wants to vaccinate by mid-February the over 70s and caregivers, or about 15 million people.

“We will be operating 24/7 as soon as possible”Boris Johnson told MPs. “Currently we are limited by the offer” vaccines, he added. He did not give details of how this would unfold or the intended audiences.

Launched on December 8, the campaign conducted with the Pfizer / BioNTech and AstraZeneca / Oxford doses, has vaccinated more than 2.4 million people. It gives hope to the authorities of the four nations of the United Kingdom to be able to lift the current confinements to stop the increase in contamination.

The United Kingdom recorded 1,564 additional deaths from Covid-19 on Wednesday, a record since the start of the pandemic. That brings the total death toll in that country to 84,767 deaths within 28 days of a positive test, the highest in Europe, according to the health ministry. The number of cases recorded in 24 hours was 47,525.