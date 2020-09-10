“England information a pointy improve in contaminations, particularly amongst younger individuals aged twenty or thirty“, explains Clément Le Goff, dwell from London (Roayume United). The journalist has certainly underlined the rise of recent instances of Covid-19 recorded on English territory, which led Prime Minister Boris Johnson to take a drastic measure on the authorizations of gatherings. Goal: “Keep away from any complete re-containment that destroys the economic system.“

Beforehand, 30 individuals might meet. As of Monday, September 14, this quantity shall be diminished to six. This measure should be taken very critically. Clément le Goff returned to the reprimands introduced by the Prime Minister. These will happen throughout frequent police checks: “Those that don’t respect these new guidelines danger a superb of 100 euros, a superb which shall be doubled within the occasion of a repeat offense, and so forth as much as the utmost sum of three,500 euros.“A greater than dissuasive measure.