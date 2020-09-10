“England records a sharp increase in contaminations, especially among young people aged twenty or thirty“, explains Clément Le Goff, live from London (United Kingdom). The journalist has indeed underlined the rise of new cases of Covid-19 recorded on English territory, which led Prime Minister Boris Johnson to take a drastic measure on the authorizations of gatherings. Objective: “Avoid any total re-containment that destroys the economy.“

Previously, 30 people could meet. As of Monday, September 14, this number will be reduced to 6. This measure must be taken very seriously. Clément le Goff returned to the reprimands announced by the Prime Minister. These will take place during frequent police checks: “Those who do not respect these new rules risk a fine of 100 euros, a fine which will be doubled in the event of a repeat offense, and so on up to the maximum sum of 3,500 euros.“A more than dissuasive measure.

The JT

The other subjects of the news