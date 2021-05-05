Coronavirus Borders open up again, but tourists are still not required to take a negative test result – STM prepares regulation, expert worried about result of virus variants

The Ministry of Social Affairs and Health is preparing a decree that would allow Finland to require a negative corona test result from foreigners entering the country. The Ministry is silent on the details of the preparation.

Finland the coronavirus situation is currently the calmest in the EU. About 1,300 new infections were reported last week, while in mid-March more than 4,500 infections were diagnosed each week.

The situation in the world is not as good. In India, for example, the disease situation remains serious. Sweden has the highest number of new infections in the world in relation to the population.

The government announced two weeks ago that entry restrictions would be phased out from May. It is still unclear whether additional measures will be introduced at the borders by the summer to ensure that the disease cannot spread to Finland across borders.

Currently, border traffic is only a fraction of normal. For example, commuting from EU countries to Finland is only permitted if the work is necessary for the functioning of society and security of supply. Current entry restrictions borders are valid until 25 May.

Finland still does not require those entering the country to provide proof of a negative corona test result, illness or coronary vaccination, although most European countries do so. Instead, companies can oblige one from their customers. This is done by Finnair, Tallink Silja, Viking Line and Eckerö Line on the recommendation of the National Institute for Health and Welfare (THL).

At Helsinki-Vantaa Airport and the ports of Helsinki, an immigrant may be required by a decision of the Regional State Administrative Agency of Southern Finland (AVI) to undergo a health examination, which includes a corona test. However, the practice takes up a lot of resources as well as space at airports and ports right now, even though passengers are only a fraction of normal.

For example, the mayor of Helsinki Jan Vapaavuori (cook) and deputy mayor Sanna Vesikansa (green) are expressed concerns the adequacy of existing border measures at a time when passenger numbers are increasing.

Helsinki, Vantaa, Finavia, Finnair, avi and THL have proposed a procedure in which those coming to Finland already have a valid vaccination certificate, a certificate of coronary heart disease or a valid negative test result when they leave for Finland.

Social and health Ministry (STM) is currently preparing a law decree that would allow Finland to require a negative corona test result from foreigners entering the country.

The head of the ministry’s secretary said about it Kirsi Varhila Ylelle. Varhila also confirms the information to HS.

Varhila and other STM officials sought by HS are ignorant of the details and timing of the preparation. Director of STM Pasi Pohjolan according to the preparation, several options are on the agenda and it is working with the Ministry of Interior and the Ministry of Justice. Pohjola explains the complexity of the preparation by saying that the issue needs to be considered from several different perspectives.

“The legislation to be implemented must be such that it does not have significant constitutional problems, it effectively prevents new infections from coming across borders and that it is also feasible in practice,” Pohjola writes in his e-mail.

Last in the fall, the government took it to parliament presentation, which would have included a requirement for a negative pre – test result for immigrants. The motion in Parliament pushed for it to be legally and substantively inadequately prepared.

Interviewed by HS however, according to jurists, the constitution does not preclude the requirement of a negative test certificate from foreigners.

Pohjola refers to the government’s fallen proposal in the autumn when he talks about the proposal of a working group convened by Vantaa.

According to him, what makes the proposal problematic is that it would transfer significant public power over the verification of an individual’s health information to a private operator. In the working group’s proposal, the certificates would be checked by the carriers, ie airlines and shipping companies, before the start of the journey.

“I myself have read the Vantaa Group’s proposal, where there is a lot of good, but legally it is a bit thin, and the group’s proposal to oblige carriers is not without problems. This issue has already been addressed in the proposal of the Ministry of Transport and Communications last autumn, when it has been assessed as problematic with regard to the Constitution, ”he writes.

The virus spreading to Finland across borders would not be a new phenomenon.

“Last year, the coronavirus was virtually suppressed in Finland, but then it spread with cases from abroad,” says the postdoctoral researcher in disease ecology at the University of Helsinki. Tuomas Aivelo.

Even the gradual opening of borders still carries with it the risk of new cases. However, Aivelo points out that Finland currently has a permanent restriction in its arsenal: vaccinations.

“If you compare to last year, there is not one bad situation ahead. Last year there was no solution, now there are vaccinations. Even if it went a little wrong, it wouldn’t be so bad. The risks are more under control, ”says Aivelo.

The risks of opening borders are directly proportional to the proportion of both immigrants and Finns who have been vaccinated.

“It pays to hurry slowly. The better vaccine protection Finns have at the stage when more people and new cases start to come across the border, the better. We know that the coronary situation in the world is getting worse. ”

On the other hand, vaccine coverage is also increasing in many other countries. Enabling tourism, family visits and labor mobility will be taken into account in the risk assessment.

European the union intends to introduce a single certificate called the digital green passport in the summer.

You should travel with it in the internal market if you have been vaccinated or if you have a recent negative test result or certificate of coronary heart disease. According to Aivelo, the content of the passport is questionable.

“It’s a little weird to be able to travel more freely if you get a corona. It creates bad incentives. ”

Green passport is coming into use in July. Its purpose is to facilitate travel within the Schengen area. A national vaccine certificate for the self-population is expected to be introduced yet during this month.

Aivelo has doubts about how well virus variants can be prevented from entering the country. If the goal, like Australia or New Zealand, is not to prevent the virus from circulating in the country altogether, it will be difficult to completely prevent the introduction of individual variants.

According to Aivelo, the restrictions at the borders depend on Finland’s goal with regard to the epidemic situation.