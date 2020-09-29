In a Bordeaux hospital, 14 patients are hospitalized and resuscitation, ie half of the unit. They are the object of diseases which weaken them in the face of the coronavirus, such as obesity, diabetes or hypertension. Maxime Poteau, head of resuscitation clinic at Bordeaux University Hospital (Gironde), is worried about the very high incidence rate among young people, but also among older people in recent weeks. “It has been multiplied by ten among the over 75s,” he notes.

The anti-inflammatory drugs and corticosteroids administered to patients, on the other hand, make it possible to reduce the length of hospital stay in intensive care. A patient is currently treated in this department for two weeks on average, against several weeks in March, during the first wave. But for doctors, the most important thing is prevention and respect for barrier gestures: individually, it is therefore necessary to attend as few people as possible.