Coronavirus | Bloomberg: Even half of the Chinese passengers who arrived in Milan have Corona – THL does not recommend restrictions

Italy orders mandatory corona tests for those coming from China, because the number of corona infections in China has grown exponentially.

News agency Bloomberg’s according to the two flights arriving in Milan from China, up to half of the passengers were diagnosed with corona infection.

The samples taken from the passengers are also being examined for possible new virus variants, according to the Italian Ministry of Health news agency AFP. If new variants are found in the samples, the restrictions can be tightened even more.

The mandatory tests also apply to those traveling from China to other countries via Italy, said the Italian Minister of Health Orazio Schillaci on Wednesday.

According to him, the order is necessary for the control and identification of all coronavirus variants.

in Finland The Finnish Institute of Health and Welfare (THL) does not recommend restrictions for travelers coming from China for the time being. Research Professor Hannu Kiviranta tells STT that it is very difficult to prevent the spread of the virus with the measures taken at the borders.

“What is the ultimate benefit of the restrictions is a question mark.”

According to Kiviranta, the population belonging to the risk group is well protected by vaccines in Finland. The omicron variant that is now circulating in China has been present in Finland for a long time, and many here have already contracted it.

“There is no new variant known in China that would circumvent the protection,” says Kiviranta.

in northern Italy In the Lombardy region, tests have been required since Tuesday. According to the authorities, those coming from China will be tested at Malpensa Airport near Milan until at least January 30.

Lombardy was the first region to impose a corona lockdown when the pandemic hit Europe in early 2020.

The United States, on the other hand, has announced that it is considering travel restrictions for travelers from China.

China began the rapid lifting of corona restrictions earlier in December, after following a so-called zero policy for a long time, in which the number of infections was tried to be pushed as low as possible.

In particular, the United States is concerned about the difficulty of obtaining sufficient and reliable information about China’s corona infections.

Among other things, Japan and Malaysia have already said that they are taking measures to stem the spread of corona infections in China.

According to the Chinese Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the measures taken by foreign countries against the corona “should be based on science and be suitable for the current situation, and they should not affect normal interaction”.

AFP according to Hong Kong authorities asked Japan on Wednesday to remove restrictions on direct flights from Hong Kong to Japan.

Hong Kong’s transport authorities said they were deeply disappointed by the rash decisions by Japanese authorities right in the middle of the peak tourist season.

The restrictions are due to take effect on Friday. Their exact content was not immediately known.

From Friday, Japan will also require all passengers arriving from China to undergo a corona test upon arrival. However, the order does not apply to those arriving from Hong Kong and Macau.

Hong Kong has followed the same strict corona policy as the rest of China, but gave it up earlier this month. Mandatory hotel quarantine for all those coming to the special administrative region ended in October.